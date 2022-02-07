Nick Santhanam

Nick Santhanam is a senior partner in McKinsey’s Silicon Valley office, leading the company’s global activities in industrials. He leads the firm’s global industrials practice and as the global conveyer of McKinsey’s S5C (sub-$5 billion companies) and Private and Family-Owned Companies line, has seen first-hand those making the American Dream a reality.



Asutosh Padhi is the managing partner for McKinsey in North America, leading the firm across the United States, Canada, and Mexico and serving as part of McKinsey’s 15-person global leadership team. He is also a member of McKinsey’s Shareholders Council, the firm’s equivalent to the board of directors. Working with iconic industrial companies, Asutosh has overseen performance transformations in technology and innovation. He has helped global multinationals bolster their supply chains, reorient strategies, and improve organizational and operational performance. Asutosh is a McKinsey Board member and serves as an Advisory Board Member at Northwestern’s Kellogg Business School for the Master’s in Management and Manufacturing program.



Guarav Batra is a partner based in Washington DC and co-leads McKinsey's Industrials Practice in the Americas, advising clients on strategy and margin improvement issues—with particular focus on commercial excellence, pricing, and distributor/channel management. Batra also leads McKinsey’s Advanced Data Analytics (ADA) initiative in the Advanced Electronics Practice to help drive sustainable performance improvement. Batra joined McKinsey from Capital One. He holds a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard University and Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology.







