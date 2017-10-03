Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Nick Craig
Nick Craig is the president and founder of the Authentic Leadership Institute, where he has guided over 5000 executives in the last ten years on the journey to discover and lead with purpose and has worked with organizations including GE, Unilever, Goldman Sachs, and West Point Military Academy.Read More
By the Author
Leading from Purpose
Drawing on ten years of experience working with more than 10,000 executives from companies around the globe, Nick Craig takes you on a revelatory journey…