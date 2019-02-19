Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Nichole Nordeman
Nichole Nordeman has written numerous #1 hit singles. A two-time Gospel Music Award winner as Female Vocalist of the Year, she has a total of nine Dove Awards, including the album Music Inspired by The Story. She lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Love Story
Based on the #1-selling Christian album The Story (EMI/WOW), lyricist and Grammy-nominated artist Nichole Nordeman helps readers embrace God's relentless, loving pursuit of the most…
Love Story
Based on the #1-selling Christian album The Story (EMI/WOW), lyricist and Grammy- nominated artist Nichole Nordeman helps readers embrace God's relentless, loving pursuit of the…