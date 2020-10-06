Nicholas Thomas
Nicholas Thomas is professor of historical anthropology at Cambridge and director of the Cambridge Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. Originally from Australia, he has written and edited numerous books over the years, including Islanders: The Pacific in the Age of Empire, for which he was awarded the Wolfson History Prize in 2011. He lives in Cambridge.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Voyagers
From an award-winning scholar, the extraordinary sixty-thousand-year history of how the Pacific islands were settled The islands of Polynesia, Melanesia, and Micronesia stretch across a…