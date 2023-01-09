Free shipping on orders $35+

Nicholas Boothman

Nicholas Boothman, author of How to Make People Like You in 90 Seconds or Less, learned how to establish instant rapport with strangers while working as a fashion and advertising photographer. A licensed Master Practitioner of Neuro-Linguistic Programming, he is a consultant to individuals, groups, and corporations who want to learn the communication skills needed to connect with others. He lives outside of Toronto.


Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon