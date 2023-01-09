Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Nicholas Boothman
Nicholas Boothman, author of How to Make People Like You in 90 Seconds or Less, learned how to establish instant rapport with strangers while working as a fashion and advertising photographer. A licensed Master Practitioner of Neuro-Linguistic Programming, he is a consultant to individuals, groups, and corporations who want to learn the communication skills needed to connect with others. He lives outside of Toronto.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
How to Make People Like You in 90 Seconds or Less
Make instant, meaningful connections. For interviewing, selling, managing, pitching an idea, applying to college—or looking for a soulmate—the secret of success is based on…