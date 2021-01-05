Nice Leng’ete
Nice Nailantei Leng`ete grew up in the village of Noomayianat, at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro in Kenya. After her parents both died within a year of each other in 1998, Nice was sent to live with her uncle. At the age of eight, she avoided being subjected to FGM by running away from home, multiple times. She attended college in Nairobi before joining Amref, where she is now a Health Africa Project Officer and continues to challenge the attitudes of her male-dominated tribe in her quest to end FGM. Since 2009, Nice and Amref Health Africa have helped more than 16,000 girls avoid female genital mutilation/cutting in Kenya and TanzaniaRead More
By the Author
The Girls in the Wild Fig Tree
An inspirational story of one girl who changed the minds of her elders, reformed traditions from the inside, and is creating a better future for…