Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ndaba Mandela
Nelson Mandela’s legacy lives on as his grandson, Ndaba Mandela, continues to keep its beacon of hope bright, fueling its fiery message that one person can make a difference. Ndaba is the cofounder and cochairman of the Africa Rising Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting a positive image of Africa around the world and to increasing its potential for growth in the areas of education, employment, and international corporate alliances for profit and partnership. Ndaba is also the longest serving ambassador of UNAIDS, which seeks to end discrimination around HIV/AIDS.Read More
Ndaba was named one of the “28 Men of Change” by Black Entertainment Television and is showing the world, through his actions and orations, that Nelson Mandela’s voice and message of freedom still rings true. He lives in South Africa.
Ndaba was named one of the “28 Men of Change” by Black Entertainment Television and is showing the world, through his actions and orations, that Nelson Mandela’s voice and message of freedom still rings true. He lives in South Africa.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Going to the Mountain
The first-ever book to tell Nelson Mandela's life through the eyes of the grandson who was raised by him, chronicling Ndaba Mandela's life living with,…