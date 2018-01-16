Ndaba Mandela

Nelson Mandela’s legacy lives on as his grandson, Ndaba Mandela, continues to keep its beacon of hope bright, fueling its fiery message that one person can make a difference. Ndaba is the cofounder and cochairman of the Africa Rising Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting a positive image of Africa around the world and to increasing its potential for growth in the areas of education, employment, and international corporate alliances for profit and partnership. Ndaba is also the longest serving ambassador of UNAIDS, which seeks to end discrimination around HIV/AIDS.



Ndaba was named one of the “28 Men of Change” by Black Entertainment Television and is showing the world, through his actions and orations, that Nelson Mandela’s voice and message of freedom still rings true. He lives in South Africa.