Navina Chhabria
Navina Chhabria grew up in India. An experienced world traveler, she is particularly drawn to stories that showcase cultural diversity and shatter gender stereotypes.Read More
By the Author
Raaga's Song
For fans of Sugar in Milk and Festival of Colors, this celebration of the Diwali holiday is interwoven with an empowering folktale that teaches the…