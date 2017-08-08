Navi Radjou is a writer, analyst and consultant specializing in innovation and leadership. He is a Fellow at Judge Business School, Cambridge, and winner of the 2013 Thinkers50 Innovation Award. Navi has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg Businessweek, The Economist, and The Financial Times In addition to being a columnist on HarvardBusinessReview.org, Navi is a sought-after speaker by the World Economic Forum, Council on Foreign Relations, The Conference Board, Harvard University, and Asia Society.



Radjou is the co-author of Jugaad Innovation: Think Frugal, Be Flexible, Generate Breakthrough Growth and, with Prasad Kaipa, From Smart to Wise, a book on next-generation leadership. He is a graduate of Ecole Centrale Paris and studied at the Yale School of Management. He lives in Palo Alto, California.



Jaideep Prabhu is a writer, consultant and Director of the Centre for India & Global Business at Judge Business School, Cambridge, specializing in marketing, innovation, strategy and international business. Jaideep Prabhu is a member of the editorial boards of the Journal of Marketing, the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science, the International Journal of Research in Marketing Science and the Journal of Management Studies, and a member of the senior advisory board of the European Journal of Marketing.



He has consulted with or taught executives from ABN Amro, Bertelsmann AG, British Telecom, the UK’s Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), EDS, Egg, IBM, ING Bank, Laird, the NHS, Nokia, Oce Copiers, Philips, Roche, Shell, Vodafone and Xerox among other organisations in Colombia, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland, UK and US. He has been interviewed by or has had his work profiled on BBC News 24, The New York Times, MIT Sloan Management Review, BusinessWeek, US News & World Report, The Financial Times, Le Monde, The Times, The Times of India, and elsewhere. He earned his PhD at the University of Southern California. He lives in Cambridge, England.

