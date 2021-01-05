Nathaniel Ian Miller
Nathaniel Ian Miller received his B.A. from Amherst College and his M.F.A. in Creative Writing and M.S. in Environmental Studies at the University of Montana. He has received Associated Press awards in Colorado and New Mexico, and has written for the Santa Fe Reporter, Durango Herald, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Missoula Independent, and Virginia Quarterly Review. He lives with his family on a farm in central Vermont.Read More
By the Author
The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven
The harsh and beautiful story of one man who banishes himself to a solitary life in the far reaches of the Arctic Circle, and how…