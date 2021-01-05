Nathaniel Ian Miller

Nathaniel Ian Miller received his B.A. from Amherst College and his M.F.A. in Creative Writing and M.S. in Environmental Studies at the University of Montana. He has received Associated Press awards in Colorado and New Mexico, and has written for the Santa Fe Reporter, Durango Herald, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Missoula Independent, and Virginia Quarterly Review. He lives with his family on a farm in central Vermont.