Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Nathan Schneider
Nathan Schneider is a journalist and professor of media studies at the University of Colorado Boulder. He has written for publications including Harper’s, The New Republic, The Nation, the New York Times, and The Catholic Worker. This is his third book. Schneider lives in Boulder, CO.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Everything for Everyone
The origins of the next radical economy is rooted in a tradition that has empowered people for centuries and is now making a comeback.A new…