Natasha Brown
Natasha Brown's debut novel draws on her decade as a not-quite insider at some of the biggest names in finance. She has worked in financial services since joining Goldman Sachs in 2011, after studying maths at Cambridge University. She developed Assembly as a 2019 London Writers Awards awardee in the literary fiction category.Read More
By the Author
Assembly
I don't want to be a part of it. I want to grab it, grab its face and pull open its mouth, prize its jaws…