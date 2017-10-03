Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Natalie Gwyn
NATALIE GWYN is a working wife and mother of six who lives in northern California. To keep from hiding in her closet, she writes what has become a very popular blog.
By the Author
Okayest Mom
NATALIE GWYN uses humor to brilliantly capture how God led and helped this mother of two to adopt four children from Ethiopia and successfully bond…