Nat Shapiro

Nat Shapiro is a distinguished critic and historian of popular and classical music. He is the author of An Annotated Index of American Popular Songs (six volumes) and coauthor of The Jazz Makers and Hear Me talkin’ to Ya (with Nat Hentoff). In addition he has produced hundreds of records–from Barbra Streisand and Lotte Lenya to Mahalia Jackson and Michel LeGrand.
