Nat Shapiro
Nat Shapiro is a distinguished critic and historian of popular and classical music. He is the author of An Annotated Index of American Popular Songs (six volumes) and coauthor of The Jazz Makers and Hear Me talkin’ to Ya (with Nat Hentoff). In addition he has produced hundreds of records–from Barbra Streisand and Lotte Lenya to Mahalia Jackson and Michel LeGrand.
By the Author
An Encyclopedia Of Quotations About Music
Collected here for the first time are more than 2,000 wise and witty quotations on every type of music and musicians, from Plato to Igor…