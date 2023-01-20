Author of two Storey books, Nancy Searle is a Cooperative Extension Service Agent who has worked with 4-H programs for over ten years in Massachusetts, where she resides. She has written Your Rabbit and Your Goats. Nancy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science from the University of Massachusetts, and is a member of the American Rabbit Breeders Association. Nancy has received acclaim from School Library Journal’s writer Eldon Younce: “A definitive guide for young readers, this is so thorough that even those experienced in raising rabbits would find it helpful. FFA members, 4-Hers, and pet owners will be pleased to find this title on the shelf.”