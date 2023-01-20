Free shipping on orders $35+
Nancy M. Booth
Nancy M. Booth is the author of Perfumes, Splashes & Colognes. She has been selling dried herbs, potpourri, fragrance, essential oils and other similar items internationally since 1980. Booth teaches classes in perfumery and lives in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.
By the Author
Perfumes, Splashes & Colognes
Discover the joys of crafting your own unique and personal perfumes. Nancy Booth shows you how to pinpoint your fragrance preferences and design personalized products…