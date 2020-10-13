Nancy CM Hartsock
Nancy C.M. Hartsock is associate professor of political science and women's studies at the University of Washington. She is the author of the influential book Money, Sex, and Power as well as many articles on political and feminist theory.
By the Author
The Feminist Standpoint Revisited, And Other Essays
For over twenty years Nancy Hartsock has been a powerful voice in the effort to forge a feminism sophisticated and strong enough to make a…