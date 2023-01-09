Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Nan Sterman
California native Nan Sterman is an author, botanist, garden designer, consultant, and award-winning garden communicator who lives in Encinitas, California. She designs low-water, sustainable, and edible gardens for residential and public spaces. Her articles have appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Sunset, Organic Gardening, and she pens a monthly garden column in the San Diego Union Tribune. She is the host of A Growing Passion.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Hot Color, Dry Garden
“Eye-popping proof that water-wise gardens are bold, beautiful and brilliantly hued.” —San Diego Home and Garden Dry weather defines the Southwest, and it's getting dryer.…