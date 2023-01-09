Free shipping on orders $35+

Nan Sterman

California native Nan Sterman is an author, botanist, garden designer, consultant, and award-winning garden communicator who lives in Encinitas, California. She designs low-water, sustainable, and edible gardens for residential and public spaces. Her articles have appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Sunset, Organic Gardening, and she pens a monthly garden column in the San Diego Union Tribune. She is the host of A Growing Passion.
