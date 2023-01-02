Nabila Ramdani

Nabila Ramdani is a French-Algerian journalist, broadcaster and academic who specialises in French politics, Anglo-French issues and the Arab and Muslim Worlds. Educated at Paris University and the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), she started her academic career teaching at Jesus College, Oxford University, in the U.K., and the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, in the USA. Nabila holds an MPhil from the LSE in International History, specialising in the Middle East and North Africa, an MPhil from Paris VII University in British and American History and Literature, and an Agrégation (France’s highest teaching qualification) in English.

