Myron Sharaf
Myron Sharaf was a patient, student, and assistant of Wilhelm Reich’s between 1948 and 1954. He currently teaches in the Department of Psychology at Harvard Medical School, practices psychotherapy in the Boston area, and gives lectures and workshops in this country and in Europe.
By the Author
Fury On Earth
Written by a former patient, student, and assistant of Wilhelm Reich, this biography recounts the life and career of the controversial psychoanalyst and argues that…