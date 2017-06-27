Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Muriel James

Muriel James, Ed.D, is a psychotherapist and international workshop leader, a minister in the United Church of Christ, and past president of the International Transactional Analysis Association. Dorothy Jongeward, Ph.D., one of the first management consultants to focus on the interpersonal side of productivity, taught for many years on the extension faculty of the University of California, Berkeley.
Read More Arrow Icon