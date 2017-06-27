Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Muriel James
Muriel James, Ed.D, is a psychotherapist and international workshop leader, a minister in the United Church of Christ, and past president of the International Transactional Analysis Association. Dorothy Jongeward, Ph.D., one of the first management consultants to focus on the interpersonal side of productivity, taught for many years on the extension faculty of the University of California, Berkeley.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Born To Win
One of the all-time classic self-help books--with over four million in printTwenty-five years and four million readers show that Born to Win can change lives…