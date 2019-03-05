Morris Day

Morris Day is a legendary multi-platinum recording artist, musician, composer, arranger, and singer who is best known as the lead singer of The Time. He has enjoyed a highly successful solo career as well. He co-starred with Prince with a breakout acting performance in the blockbuster, Purple Rain. Day resides in Orange County, California.



David Ritz is a Grammy Award winner and the only four-time winner of the Gleason Music Book Award. He won the 2013 ASCAP Award for outstanding musical bio for When I Left Home, written with Buddy Guy. He has collaborated with Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye, B.B. King, Etta James, Janet Jackson, and Smokey Robinson, and is the co-composer of “Sexual Healing.” Ritz lives in Los Angeles, California.