A recognized authority on building and woodworking, Monte Burch has worked as a contractor, editor, freelance writer, photographer, and former assistant editor of Workbench Magazine. He is the author of more than sixty books with over a million copies in print, including Monte Burch's Pole Building Projects, Building Small Barns, Sheds & Shelters, and How to Build Small Barns & Outbuildings. He lives in Humansville, Missouri.