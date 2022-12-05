Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Molly James

Molly James writes escapist rom-com novels that can also double as travel guides to dreamy locations from Cuba to Capri and Costa Rica. A former magazine journalist who has interviewed George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, and Will Smith, Molly is now a canine columnist living in magical Rhode Island where she is hoping to meet a man with a six pack of dogs.
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon