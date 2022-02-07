Mohamed Danawi

Mohamed Danawi is an illustrator, college professor, and founder of Illozoo, a visual communication agency, representing artists from around the world. He left Lebanon at age 18 during the civil war to start a new life in Canada then the United States. He currently lives in Savannah, Georgia. This is his first children's book.



Ruaida Mannaa is a Colombian/Lebanese Illustrator and Designer. Her background includes several design projects as well as experience as a Digital Design professor. She grew up in a multicultural family, surrounded by different languages, loud parties, and delicious food! So culture and cultural exchange are her greatest inspiration. Ruaida graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design with a Master of Fine Arts in Illustration. She currently works with clients all over the world.