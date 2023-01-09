Mimi Sheraton is a journalist, restaurant critic, lecturer, IACP and James Beard Award–winning cookbook author, and the woman about whom famed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten declared: “Her knowledge knows no bounds, her glossary of flavors is ultimate. Her opinion is like gold.” The former restaurant critic of The New York Times, she’s also written for The New Yorker, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Food & Wine, Smithsonian, and more. In April 2016, the Culinary Institute of America honored her as a Legend of New York Dining. Ms. Sheraton lives in New York City.