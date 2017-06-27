Milton Meltzer
Milton Meltzer, a distinguished historian and biographer, is the author of more than eighty books. Among his many honors are five nominations for the National Book Award. He collaborated with Langston Hughes on Black Magic and A Pictorial History of Black Americans.
By the Author
Slavery
Slavery is not and has never been a "peculiar institution," but one that is deeply rooted in the history and economy of most countries. Although…