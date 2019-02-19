Mike Weaver

Mike Weaver is a founding member and lead singer forBig Daddy Weave, one of Christian music’s most beloved artists. A mainstay at radio, the band has achieved consecutive No. 1 singles, including “Love Come to Life,” “Redeemed,” “The Only Name (Yours Will Be),” “Overwhelmed” and “My Story.” RIAA Platinum-certified “Redeemed” became an anthem of unprecedented impact when it spent 11 weeks at No. 1, was dubbed “Song of the Year” at the first annual K-LOVE Fan Awards, and earned Dove Award and Billboard Music Award nominations. Their follow-up hit, “The Lion and The Lamb,” has become one of the genre’s most streamed songs. They have released eight full-length projects, amassed more than one million units in album sales, and have received numerous honors, including a Dove Award, ASCAP and BMI Awards, and the prestigious Rich Mullins Artist Impact Award, among others. Their new single, “Alive,” is out now and will appear on their upcoming album, set to release fall 2019. Jim Scherer is the founder and president of Whizbang, Inc., an artist management and music licensing company that has secured hundreds of placements in film, TV, video game, and advertising projects. Whizbang represents a diverse catalog of artists, composers and libraries of all genres from around the world. Their clients’ music has been used by ABC, Lifetime, CBS/Paramount, Touchstone/Disney, NBC/Universal, Sony Pictures & TV, Universal Pictures, The CW, MTV, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Discovery Channel, 20th Century Fox, Warner Brothers, USA Network, and more. The Whizbang, Inc. management division represents Grammy-nominated, award winning artists whose music and performances occur throughout the world.