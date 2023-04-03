Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Mike Massimino
Mike Massimino served as a NASA Astronaut from 1996-2014 and flew in space twice: STS-109 on space shuttle Columbia in March 2002 and STS-125 on space shuttle Atlantis in May 2009—the final two Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions. He became the first human to tweet from space, was the last human to work inside of Hubble, and set a team record with his crewmates for the most cumulative spacewalking time in a single space shuttle mission. He received his BS from the Columbia University School of Engineering, and his two MS’s and PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He currently lives in New York City where he is an engineering professor at Columbia and an advisor at the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Moonshot
Former NASA astronaut and New York Times bestselling author Mike Massimino—the first person to tweet from space, professor at Columbia University, and expert speaker—delivers lessons…