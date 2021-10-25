Mike Lee

Mike Lee is a Republican senator from Utah and a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. His father was President Ronald Reagan’s solicitor general and brought Lee along to listen to Supreme Court arguments early in life. Before entering politics, Lee served as an assistant U.S. attorney and specialized in Supreme Court litigation in private practice. After graduating from law school, he clerked for several federal judges, including future Supreme Court Justice Judge Samuel Alito.



Lee, a New York Times bestselling author, has previously authored books on American legal and political history.