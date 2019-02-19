Mike Jones

Mike and Hayley Jones already had two biological sons (ages 9 and 5) when they decided the time was right to pursue adoption. After a 3-year process, the family now calls themselves the “Jones Dozen.” All eight adopted children (ranging in age from 5 to 16) are biological siblings, comprised of seven boys and one girl, who came from a family where the father had died and the mother was unable to support the family. The Joneses make their home in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville.