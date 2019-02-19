Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

At Any Cost

At Any Cost

Overcoming Every Obstacle to Bring Our Children Home

by

by

When Mike and Hayley set out to adopt a child from Sierra Leone, Africa, never in their wildest imaginations did they dream this venture would lead to the “Jones Dozen.” This dramatically moving story will amaze and inspire any reader. Their stunning observation: “It was the least we could do!”
Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Personal Memoirs

On Sale: August 4th 2015

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9781617955372

