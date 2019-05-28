Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mikael Rosén
Mikael Rosén is a Swedish open water swimmer who coaches several open water teams. He lives in Sweden.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Open Water
Dive deep into the world of swimming with open water swimmer and coach Mikael Rosén as he explores the sport through eight different perspectives. With…