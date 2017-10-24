Migdal Migdal
A.B. Migdal was head of the theoretical section of the I. V. Kurchatov Atomic Energy Institute, a professor at the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute, and a member of the Academy of Sciences in Russia.
By the Author
Qualitative Methods In Quantum Theory
This unique book, written by a leading Soviet theorist, is not a textbook of quantum mechanics but rather a compendium of the "tricks of the…