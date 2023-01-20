Michelle Volansky is an illustrator and art director in St. Louis, Missouri, with a background in digital art and printmaking. Recent clients include BUST Magazine, Cincinnati Magazine, Unigroup, and ALIVE Magazine, and her work has been recognized by the Adobe Design Achievement Awards. She has a passion for the local maker movement and participates in indie craft fairs around the midwest. In her free time, she paints her nails, watches bad reality TV, and hangs out with her cat. Michelle can be found on Instagram (@creaturetype), Etsy, and at michellevolansky.com.