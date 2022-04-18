Michelle Segar, PhD

Michelle Segar, PhD, MPH, MS, author of No Sweat, is an award-winning, NIH funded sustainable-behavior-change researcher at the University of Michigan and a lifestyle coach. For nearly three decades, she has pioneered methods to create sustainable healthy behavior change that are being used to boost patient health, employee well-being, and gym membership retention. Inaugural chair of the United States National Physical Activity Plan’s Communication Committee, former director of the University of Michigan’s SHARP Center, and consultant to companies like Kaiser Permanente, Walmart, and Anytime Fitness, she is frequently interviewed in major media outlets like The New York Times, NPR, Prevention, Real Simple, and The Wall Street Journal. Segar is a sought-after speaker and trainer and lives with her husband and son in Ann Arbor, Michigan.