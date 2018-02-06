Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Michelle Rousseau
Sisters Michelle and Suzanne Rousseau have spent the last 20 years exploring the culture and identity of Caribbean food from their unique vantage point as Jamaican chefs and entrepreneurs. They were the hosts of the popular food and travel show Two Sisters and a Meal. They also produced and starred in the web series Island Potluck, a joint production with the Jamaica Tourist Board. Their first cookbook, Caribbean Potluck, received critical acclaim and was named one of NPR’s Best Books of 2014. Most recently, they have opened Summerhouse at the Liguanea Club in Kingston, Jamaica, a Caribbean gastropub with the mission of celebrating the soul, heritage, and lifestyle of the islands.Read More
Visit them online at summerhouseja.com and 2sistersandameal.com.
