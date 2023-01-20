Free shipping on orders $35+
Michelle Romo
MichelleRomo is an illustrator and product designer who has designed under the name Crowded Teeth for the past 15 years. Crowded Teeth has had ongoing success in children’s products with Crate & Kids, Petit Monkey, and FAO Schwarz. Inspired by the need to make somebody’s favorite something, Michelle is on an endless pursuit of drawing blobs with faces, cats in sweaters, and monsters who would really like to hug you. Michelle is based in Chicago, IL.
By the Author
Spencer Goes to School
It’s time for school, Spencer! Spencer the cat is back in a board book shaped just like him. Here Spencer goes to his first day…
Spencer on the Farm
Let’s go to the farm, Spencer! Spencer the cat is back in a board book shaped just like him. Here Spencer visits a farm, where…
Good Night, Spencer
Time for bed, Spencer Here are Spencer’s pajamas and rubber duckie, toothbrush and a kiss good night. Get ready for bed with your new friend…
Spencer Loves You
Let’s meet Spencer’s family! Mommy loves to read, Daddy loves to bake, and his sister, Patty, loves to dance. Join your new friend Spencer and…