Michelle Romo

MichelleRomo is an illustrator and product designer who has designed under the name Crowded Teeth for the past 15 years. Crowded Teeth has had ongoing success in children’s products with Crate & Kids, Petit Monkey, and FAO Schwarz. Inspired by the need to make somebody’s favorite something, Michelle is on an endless pursuit of drawing blobs with faces, cats in sweaters, and monsters who would really like to hug you. Michelle is based in Chicago, IL.