Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Michelle McKinney Hammond
Michelle McKinney Hammond lives inRead More
Chicago, Illinois.
Chicago, Illinois.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
How to Make Life Work
Bestselling diva Michelle McKinney Hammond dishes on her tips for making the most of every day in this sassy "owner's guide" to living the life…
How to Make Love Work
We all want to know how to make love work for us, yet satisfying love is elusive. We often get the same frustrating results in…