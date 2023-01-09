Free shipping on orders $35+

Michelle Dowd

Michelle Dowd is a professor of journalism and contributor to the New York TimesAlpinist, The Los Angeles Book ReviewCatapultOnlySky, and other national publications. She founded The Chaffey Review, an award-winning literary journal, advises student media, teaches poetry and critical thinking in the California State prisons and has been recognized as a Longreads Top 5 for The Thing with Feathers, on the relationship between environmentalism and hope. She guides yoga and meditation workshops throughout southern California, where she hikes the peaks with her four dogs. 
 
 
