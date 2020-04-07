Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Michaelangelo Matos
Michaelangelo Matos is the author of The Underground Is Massive: How Electronic Dance Music Conquered America (Dey Street, 2015) and Sign ‘O’ the Times (Bloomsbury, 2004). He contributes regularly to Mixmag and The New Yorker and lives in St. Paul, Minnesota.Read More
Can't Slow Down
The definitive account of pop music in the mid-eighties, from Prince and Madonna to the underground hiphop, indie rock, and club scenesEverybody knows the hits…