Michael Wall, PhD





Illustrations by Karl Tate.

Dr. Michael Wall is a senior writer at Space.com who has written extensively about the search for alien life. His work also has appeared in, NBC News, Fox News and a number of other outlets. He holds a graduate certificate in science journalism from the University of California, Santa Cruz. Before becoming a writer, Dr. Wall worked as a biologist; he earned a Ph.D. in biology from the University of Sydney in Australia and has 15 peer-reviewed publications. He’s based in San Francisco, where he also chronicles the space tech revolution in Silicon Valley.