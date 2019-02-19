Michael Vick
Michael Vick is the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League. The 2010 season was the most prolific of his career, earning him a start in the Pro Bowl and cementing his comeback in football. Prior to spending the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Michael played for the Atlanta Falcons (from 2001-2006), the team that originally chose him with the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft.
Brett Honeycutt is the managing editor of Sports Spectrum, a national Christian sports publication that has been around for more than twenty-eight years. Prior to taking his current position, he worked for The Charlotte Observer for 16 years (six years as a freelance writer and 10 years on staff). Brett is a graduate of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Stephen Copeland is the editor of Sports Spectrum’s digital magazine and a columnist at Sports Spectrum magazine, a national faith-based sports publication that has been around for more than twenty-eight years. He recently co-authored “The Jersey Effect” with former Indianapolis Colts punter Hunter Smith. Stephen graduated from Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana, and is from Plaineld, Indiana.
By the Author
Finally Free
One of the most talented and polarizing athletes of our generation, Michael Vick's stunning story has captured news headlines across the nation. From his poverty-stricken…