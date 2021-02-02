Michael Stewart Foley
Michael Stewart Foley is a historian of American politics and music and a professor of American Civilization at the Université Grenoble Alpes. He is the author of three books, including Front Porch Politics and the award-winning Confronting the War Machine. He lives in Grenoble, France.
By the Author
Citizen Cash
A leading historian argues that Johnny Cash was the most important political artist of his time Johnny Cash was an American icon, known for his level, bass-baritone voice and somber demeanor, and for huge hits like…