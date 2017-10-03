Michael Rutger
Michael Rutger is a screenwriter whose work has been optioned by major Hollywood studios. He lives in California with his wife and son.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Possession
From the author of The Anomaly comes the second installment in The Anomaly Files, a series in the tradition of James Rollins of a team…
The Anomaly
A rogue archaeologist is trapped in a Grand Canyon cave as a conspiracy theory comes to life in this "take no prisoners" survival thriller that…