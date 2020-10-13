Michael P Ghiglieri

Michael Ghiglierireceived his Ph.D. from the University of California, Davis, and is currently Associate Profesor of Anthropology at the University of Northern Arizona. He is the author of East of the Mountain of the Moon: Chimpanzee Society in the African Rain Forest (Free Press, 1988), The Chimpanzees of Kibale Forest: A Field Study of Ecology and Social Structure (Columbia University Press, 1984), and Canyon (University of Arizona Press, 1992).