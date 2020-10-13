Michael P Ghiglieri
Michael Ghiglierireceived his Ph.D. from the University of California, Davis, and is currently Associate Profesor of Anthropology at the University of Northern Arizona. He is the author of East of the Mountain of the Moon: Chimpanzee Society in the African Rain Forest (Free Press, 1988), The Chimpanzees of Kibale Forest: A Field Study of Ecology and Social Structure (Columbia University Press, 1984), and Canyon (University of Arizona Press, 1992).
By the Author
The Dark Side Of Man
In The Dark Side of Man, Michael Ghiglieri, a biologist and protege of Jane Goodall, takes on one of the most highly charged debates in…