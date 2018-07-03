Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Michael O’Sullivan
Michael O’Sullivan grew up in Ireland where he studied economics and finance, and then earned MPhil and DPhil degrees in international finance as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University. He then continued life as a professor at Princeton University and later moved back to Europe as investment strategist at UBS and now at Credit Suisse as chief investment officer where he uses the tough discipline of market forces to assess what is happening in the world in real time.Read More
By the Author
The Levelling
A brilliant analysis of the transition in world economics, finance, and power as the era of globalization ends and gives way to new power centers…