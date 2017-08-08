Michael Maloney

Michael Maloney is the precious metals investment advisor to Robert Kiyosaki, author of the most successful financial book in history, Rich Dad, Poor Dad. Their partnership began in 2005, and since then they have been educating the public on the merits of precious metals investing as a means to wealth generations.



Since 2002, Mike has specialized in education on monetary history, economics, and financial literacy. He is widely regarded as an expert on economic cycles and has demonstrated to audiences throughout the United States that economic cycles are real, and that investing correctly for each phase of the economic cycle is a road to true wealth.



Mike is the owner and founder of GoldSilver.com, an online precious metals dealership that specializes in delivery of gold and silver to a customer’s doorstep, arranges for special secure storage, or for placement in one’s IRA account. Additionally, GoldSilver.com provides invaluable research and commentary for its clients, assisting them in their wealth-building endeavors.