Michael Lombardi

Michael Lombardi is a former general manager and three-time Super Bowl-winning executive, having spent thirty-five years working for the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, the Oakland Raiders, and the Cleveland Browns, and has the distinction of the being the only person to make it to the Super Bowl with legends Bill Walsh, Al Davis, and Bill Belichick in a single career. He is the best-selling author of Gridiron Genius and appears on the top-ten sports podcast GM Shuffle in addition to hosting the daily show The Lombardi Line on the VSIN podcast network. He has appeared as a draft analyst and on-air talent for CBS Sports, Showtime, and the NFL Network, among others. He has written extensively for numerous print and digital media platforms, including NFL.com and Sports Illustrated.