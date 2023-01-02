Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Shopping Cart
Michael Lombardi
Michael Lombardi is a former general manager and three-time Super Bowl-winning executive, having spent thirty-five years working for the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, the Oakland Raiders, and the Cleveland Browns, and has the distinction of the being the only person to make it to the Super Bowl with legends Bill Walsh, Al Davis, and Bill Belichick in a single career. He is the best-selling author of Gridiron Genius and appears on the top-ten sports podcast GM Shuffle in addition to hosting the daily show The Lombardi Line on the VSIN podcast network. He has appeared as a draft analyst and on-air talent for CBS Sports, Showtime, and the NFL Network, among others. He has written extensively for numerous print and digital media platforms, including NFL.com and Sports Illustrated.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Football Done Right
Former NFL general manager and three-time Super Bowl winner Michael Lombardi takes readers on the ultimate journey through the NFL's history to present his calls…