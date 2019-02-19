Michael Letney
Michael Letney has designed and crafted fine jewelry and sculpture for 30 years. His Unity Cross is the centerpiece for many weddings and a treasured reminder of a couple’s commitment. Each piece, and now book, crafted by Michael reflects a moment when God showed His glory.
Michael and his wife of over 25 years, Barbie, live in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Karen Hardin is a literary agent and author. She has been in the Christian publishing industry for 25 years and has had the privilege of working on numerous projects with some of the most recognized names in the industry such as Joyce Meyer, Gloria Copeland, Ron DiCianni, QVC Host Rick Domeier and more. Her work has appeared in “USA Today,” “World Net Daily,” “Outlook Magazine,” “Charisma,” “Weddings Elsewhere,” “CBN.com”, etc. Helping individuals take their writing to the next level and get their projects and products into the marketplace are her passion. For additional information go to: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/USQlCPNK5NC0KlrRuPVUZU?domain=prioritypr.org.
Michael and his wife of over 25 years, Barbie, live in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Karen Hardin is a literary agent and author. She has been in the Christian publishing industry for 25 years and has had the privilege of working on numerous projects with some of the most recognized names in the industry such as Joyce Meyer, Gloria Copeland, Ron DiCianni, QVC Host Rick Domeier and more. Her work has appeared in “USA Today,” “World Net Daily,” “Outlook Magazine,” “Charisma,” “Weddings Elsewhere,” “CBN.com”, etc. Helping individuals take their writing to the next level and get their projects and products into the marketplace are her passion. For additional information go to: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/USQlCPNK5NC0KlrRuPVUZU?domain=prioritypr.org.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Four Secrets to a Forever Marriage
Michael Letney reveals and explains the four behaviors that lead to a long, happy, and committed marriage.